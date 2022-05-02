BOONE, N.C. – Appalachian State’s Jason Cornatzer handcuffed the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns for 6.1 innings while a pair of big innings helped the Mountaineers claim a 9-4 win in the finale of a Sun Belt Conference series on Sunday at Beaver Field at Jim and Bettie Smith Stadium.



Luke Drumheller went 4-for-5 at the plate as App State (15-26, 6-15 SBC) recorded singles on 13 of its 14 hits while scoring three runs in the second inning and four in the eighth. Austin St. Laurent went 3-for-4 with three RBI and Jacob Whitley was 3-for-5 with a pair of RBI as the Mountaineers snapped Louisiana’s five-game overall and eight-game, SBC road winning streak.



Cornatzer (2-1) fanned four batters and scattered five hits before Cameron Kepley and Cameron Carter pitched the final 2.2 innings.



Louisiana (25-17, 14-7 SBC), which posted a 5-2 record on its seven-game road trip, trailed 4-0 after three innings before cutting the deficit in half in the fourth on RBIs by Heath Hood and Julian Brock .



The Ragin’ Cajuns trailed 5-2 in the eighth when Carson Roccaforte led off the inning with a opposite-field home run off Kepley before Tyler Robertson doubled. Louisiana was unable to get any closer in the inning as Hood would fly out, Kyle DeBarge hit a grounder back to the mound and Brock fouled out down the first-base line.



App State used a bases-loaded walk to add to its lead in the bottom half of the eighth inning before a two-run single by St. Laurent and RBI single by Whitley helped preserve the win.



Jeff Wilson (4-2) took the loss for Louisiana after scattering eight hits and allowing four runs in three innings. Roccaforte, Robertson and Hood had two hits each for Louisiana while Bobby Lada hit a solo home run in the ninth.



Louisiana will return home beginning Friday (May 6) when it hosts UT Arlington in a three-game series at M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park. The first game of the series begins on Friday at 6 p.m., before resuming on Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 1.