LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (4-3) won Saturday’s game against the South Alabama Jaguars (4-3), 33-20.

The Cajuns were on the road once again taking on the Jaguars in Mobile, Alabama.

Although it was a quiet first quarter for both teams with no scores that went up on the board, The Cajuns pushed through in the second quarter, acquiring the points they needed to have the upper hand going into the second half.

Although it was a tight game for the third and fourth quarters, the Cajuns ultimately dominated in the end.

The Cajuns will away from their home again, playing against Arkansas State next week.

