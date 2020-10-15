Cajuns suffer first loss of season to Chanticleers, 30-27

The No. 21 Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns suffered their first loss of the season Wednesday against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, losing 30-27.

The Chanticleers sealed the victory with a 40-yard field goal with four seconds left. This is Coastal Carolina’s first-ever win over an FBS top 25 nationally-ranked program.

It was a back-and-forth game for all four quarters.

Cajuns quarterback Levi Lewis 14-of-24 for 173 yards on the day with one touchdown and one interception. Running back Elijah Mitchell had 39 yards on nine carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Lorenzo McCaskill and Ja’len Johnson lead the defense with eight tackles each.

The Cajuns face UAB on Oct. 23rd in Birmingham, AL.