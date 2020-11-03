Cajuns still not satisfied with performance in win over Texas State

Through six games with a 5-1 record, the Ragin’ Cajuns still feel like they haven’t reached their full potential yet.
UL’s last win over Texas State consisted of 614 yards of total offense with the defense recording three sacks and three interceptions.
Uncharacteristically, the Cajuns turned the ball over four times and gave up 122 yards on 11 penalties. After the game, the team was more focused on what think they can do better.
“You know I just walked out of that locker room and I think the consensus of our team is that we’ve got lots of areas where we can improve,” head coach Billy Napier says. “I think everybody’s thinking about how good we can be when we don’t give the other team anything.”
“We didn’t play to the best of our ability and everybody just knows,” junior cornerback Eric Garror says. “It really wasn’t a celebration because we know we can play better.”
“We got a lot of clean ups in this game, a lot of mental mistakes, a lot of MAs,” senior running back Trey Ragas says. “We got 24 hours to enjoy it and move on and correct the mistakes.”