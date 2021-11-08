Cajuns staying focused for final three games

The Ragin Cajuns have worked their way through a tough schedule this season, with just one loss. And, an eight game win streak.

Just three games remain in the 2021 regular season for UL. Of those three games, two are Sun Belt Conference west games. Saturday’s matchup with Troy, then Liberty. That’s a non-conference matchup. Then the final game of the season is a rival matchup with the ULM Warhawks.

Staying focused for each game needs to be the message as the Cajuns are hoping for home field advantage in the Sun Belt Conference Championship game. That is something UL has never experienced, despite playing in every one of the title games. All four of them, to date.

Head Coach Billy Napier says getting home field keeps the troops motivated.

“Home field advantage would obviously be crucial. We know that. If anybody knows that, we know that. Motivation is not going to be a factor here. I think it’s gonna be more about the quality of our work.”

BYRNS: “That’s our main goal is to have our championship at home and finally win it. I’ve been here four years now and don’t have a championship even though we’ve got all the other things that we’ve done as a team. We still don’t have that main championship. So to do it in front of our fans at home would be a crazy day and one we’ll remember forever.”

Saturday’s Troy game in Troy, Alabama is a 2:30pm start time.