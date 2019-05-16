Cajuns Softball leaves for NCAA Tournament Video

LAFAYETTE - Cajun Softball is headed to Oxford, Mississippi. They will play the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The team's first opponent is the Southease Missouri Redhawks on Friday at 3:30 p.m.

UL is making it's 21st consecutive appearance in the NCAA Tournament, and the 29th overall in the past 30 seasons.

A crowd of fans gathered at Lamson Park this afternoon to send the Cajuns on their way. The fan support is one of the big things that makes the UL Softball program special, and the players recognize that. The team will draw on that support to get them through this tournament.

NCAA OXFORD REGIONAL SCHEDULE

Friday-Sunday, May 17-19, 2019

Ole Miss Softball Complex | Oxford, Miss.



Friday, May 17

G1: 3:30 p.m. – Southeast Missouri vs. Louisiana (ESPN3)

G2: 6:00 p.m. – Chattanooga vs. Ole Miss (ESPN3)



Saturday, May 18

G3: 12 p.m. – Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

G4: 2:30 p.m. – Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

G5: 5 p.m. – Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3



Sunday, May 19

G6: 2 p.m. – Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

G7: 4:30 p.m. – (if necessary) Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 6



TICKET INFORMATION

Online sales are underway at OleMissTix.com. Click here to access the ticket portal.



Monday, May 13 at 5 p.m. - Priority deadline for reserved seats

Thursday, May 16 at 5 p.m. - General Admission single game tickets available at OleMissTix.com



PRICING

Reserved - $45

General Admission - $30

Students - $20



PARKING

Regional parking passes are $30 each. Limited parking passes will be available for sale and orders will be allocated based on Blue priority points.



RESERVED PARKING

Ole Miss Soccer Lot

Gillom Athletic Performance Center

Tuohy Basketball Center

First come, first served public parking will be available at all non-reserved lots.



