(UL ATHLETICS PRESS RELEASE) – Anticipated weather in Birmingham, Alabama on Friday (Feb. 19) has led to a schedule change for Louisiana Softball in the UAB Green and Gold Classic being held this weekend at Mary Bowers Field on the UAB campus.
Day 1 of the event has been canceled, and no games will be played on Friday.
Louisiana will now begin play in the two-day tournament – and play its first official contest of the 2021 season – on Saturday (Feb. 20) at 12:30 p.m. vs. Jacksonville State.
Below is Louisiana’s revised tournament schedule:
Saturday, Feb. 20
12:30 p.m. – Louisiana vs. Jacksonville State
5:30 p.m. – Louisiana vs. UAB
Sunday, Feb. 21
10:00 a.m. – Southeastern Louisiana vs. Louisiana
3:00 p.m. – Louisiana vs. UAB
Ragin’ Cajuns fans can follow along with the action on SportsRadio ESPN 1420-AM. Live video of the games with UAB will be available through CUSA.TV.
Due to capacity limitations, general public tickets for Saturday and Sunday are sold out.
Cajuns softball season delayed until Saturday due to weather
(UL ATHLETICS PRESS RELEASE) – Anticipated weather in Birmingham, Alabama on Friday (Feb. 19) has led to a schedule change for Louisiana Softball in the UAB Green and Gold Classic being held this weekend at Mary Bowers Field on the UAB campus.