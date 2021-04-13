Cajuns softball impresses through adversity

It’s been a whirlwind tour for the Ragin’ Cajuns softball team this month. Gerry Glasco’s team hasn’t played a home game in April yet.

They last time they did, it was March 29th.

On that tour across the softball landscape, UL won 10 straight games which gives them a staggering 17 straight wins.

They are 19-3 one the road.

For head coach Gerry Glasco, he’s just so impressed with his teams ability to fight through adversity. And UL has had their share of that this season with multiple injuries to key players.

“The resiliency of my players and the toughness of my players to watch each other go down and have each others backs and stay focused on what’s really important, winning games for our programs and winning games for each other. We gotta get this team in the NCAA. We weren’t in a position to get our RPI. Our RPI was so bad after the UT Arlington loss, we weren’t gonna get into the NCAA tournament if we kept playing the way we were playing. They righted the ship. That’s what’s important to me, that we right the ship and make the adjustments we gotta make. We’re doing a good job of that. My kids are really competing hard for each other and for our program.”