Cajuns softball dealing with abrupt end to season due to coronavirus concerns

A lot of “what ifs” surrounding the Top 10 Ragin’ Cajuns softball program ranked No. 1 in RPI rankings after the season came to a screeching halt amid concerns of the coronavirus.

The Sun Belt Conference canceled all spring sports after the NCAA canceled all spring championships. For a team that had such high expectations, there’s a lot of mixed emotions with the realization there will be no more softball at Lamson Park for the remainder of 2020.

“You know it is confusing when you take away what you do,” Louisiana softball head coach Gerry Glasco says. “This is what we do in March and April and May. To compound it with the situation we were in where we have a really good team, a team that we’ve worked three years to build. This was kind of our peak, and we’ve lost our peak.”

The NCAA has since released a statement saying it would be appropriate to grant seniors in spring sports another year of eligibility, which would allow All-American pitchers Megan Kleist and Summer Ellyson the opportunity to return next year if they choose to.

Division I Council Coordination Committee agrees eligibility relief is appropriate for spring sports

“We’ve got a fourth year senior that’s coming back to finish their bachelor degree in the fall, and it’s a lot different than we had some fifth year seniors in grad school that had already completed their B.S.,” Glasco says. “We’ll see. It’s gonna be different for each kid. We just need to be patient. Once we know the final ruling from the NCAA exactly how it’s applicable, then we’ll look at each student-athlete individually and meet with student-athletes individually and decide what their futures hold.”

Already looking ahead to next season, Coach Glasco is confident that the Cajuns will bring back a top-10 caliber team for their 2021 campaign.