Cajuns shut out Troy for first-ever win at Sun Belt tournament

Cajun Nation

by: , KLFY

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Sun Belt

UL Athletics – The first season of Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Women’s Soccer under head coach Lance Key will be one for the ages.

Freshman Karleen Bedre scored a goal in the 10th minute before Gwen Mummert and Rachel Sutter put the match away with goals during a seven-minute span in the second half as Louisiana blanked No. 2-seeded Troy, 3-0, in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference Championships on Wednesday at the Foley Sports Complex.

Mackenzie Lee stopped five shots in combining with Victoria Mendes for a shutout as Louisiana (9-7-3) won its first-ever match in the month of November in 16 career contests, while advancing to the semifinals to face third-seed Arkansas State – which defeated Texas State in penalty kicks – on Friday at 4 p.m.

After allowing Troy (12-3-4) to score an equalizer goal in the 88th minute in an eventual 2-1 overtime setback in the regular-season finale on Oct. 27, Louisiana came out firing early with a shot by Skyla Sykes before Bedre would find the back of the net a few minutes later.

Bedre collected a loose ball in front of the net and scored past Troy goalkeeper Haleigh Mercer to give Louisiana a 1-0 lead.

Lee, who took part in her eighth shutout of the season for Louisiana, stopped four shots in the first half as Troy held a 10-2 advantage in shots.

Louisiana took a 2-0 lead in the second half after Sykes drew a foul inside the 18-yard box and Mummert converted on her fifth goal of the season – and single-season, school-record fourth by penalty kick – in the 61st minute.

Second-seeded Troy, which held a 17-9 advantage in shots, continued to apply pressure in Louisiana’s half of the field, but a header by a Ragin’ Cajuns defender ended up at the feet of Kobi McNutt.

The junior placed a brilliant thru ball to a wide-open Sutter near midfield, and the freshman eventually beat Mercer with a shot that caromed off the lower, left post and into the back of the net for her first career goal and a 3-0 lead.

McNutt and Sutter each took a pair of shots for Louisiana, which snapped a three-match losing streak to the Trojans dating back to 2016. Melissa Kuya-Strobel took a match-high four shots for Troy with Kate Lorenz adding three.

Mercer collected three saves for the Trojans before being lifted for Miranda Schoening in the 85th minute.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

