CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Jackson Nezuh earned his fifth win of the season after tossing 6.2 innings with six strikeouts while Ben Robichaux and Carson Roccaforte hit first-inning home runs to set the tone early and carry the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns to an 8-2 win over Marshall to complete a three-game sweep on Saturday at GoMart Ballpark.

John Taylor and Mason Zambo each belted homers while Max Marusak went 3-for-5 with a triple as Louisiana (23-9, 9-3 Sun Belt) took a 3-0 lead after the first inning and 7-2 after five.

Nezuh (5-1) scattered seven hits before Carson Fluno pitched the final 2.1 innings with a pair of strikeouts.

Marusak led off the game with a triple to center off Marshall starter Zac Addkison (2-5) before Robichaux launched his second homer of the week with a two-run blast to right. Two batters later, Roccaforte belted his second homer of the season with a solo shot down the right-field line.

Roccaforte added a sacrifice fly to drive in Marusak in the third for a 4-1 lead before Taylor led off the fourth, hitting the first pitch from Adkisson over the right-field wall for a 5-2 lead.

Will Veillon scored an unearned run for the Ragin’ Cajuns on an attempted double steal where CJ Willis was caught in a. rundown before Julian Brock drove in Roccaforte with an RBI single in the fifth.

Louisiana collected eight hits in the game with five going for extra bases.

Adkisson took the loss after allowing six runs and scattering five hits in 3.1 innings. Kyle Schaefer and Daniel Carinci had two hits each for the Marshall (13-16, 4-8 Sun Belt).

Louisiana will return to action on Tuesday when it plays host to Louisiana Tech in a 6 p.m. contest at M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park.

