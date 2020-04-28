Cajuns set school record during the NFL Draft

Two undrafted free agents UL’s Jamarcus Bradley signed with the Browns, and Michael Jacquet to the Eagles make a total of five Ragin Cajuns getting the opportunity to prove themselves on the next level, in NFL Camps.

Robert Hunt says, “How I came into every game was, I came into every game with a bully mentality. So, I wanted to bully anybody who stepped in front of me, whoever I came up against that’s what I wanted to do. We run the ball at Louisiana-Lafayette, and that’s mindset, and that’s the mindset I’ve been having for a while now!””

Hunt’s selection at 39 overall in the 2nd Round to Miami is the 3rd highest selection in Cajun history.

On the third day of the NFL Draft, UL’s Kevin Dotson joined the party…

getting draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers, his childhood favorite team at the 145th overall slot!

You couldn’t write a better script for Dotson, who believes he fits the Steeler mold.



Kevin Dotson says, “I always thought I would make a good Steelers offensive lineman. Just because there are requirements to being it. You got to be tough, you gotta play hard, and you gotta be able to protect your quarterback, and I feel like I do those well..””

Both Hunt and Dotson cleared the way, very well for the 3rd Cajun selected in the Draft.

Ray Calais left the board at 245, in the 7th round selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Ray Calais says, “Not everyone gets the same chance you get . gpoing to play at the next level. Everything is starting now, what you did back in college and high school, the NFL don’t, no one cares about that. Everyone wants to know what you do for them lately.””

What the Cajuns have done lately: record setting… 3 drafted players ties the school record for UL. The last time it happen was back in 1989 when Chris Gannon, Mark Hall, and Thomas King were are picked.