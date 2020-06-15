Cajuns RHP Brandon Young signs with Baltimore Orioles

(UL Athletics) – Right-handed pitcher Brandon Young signed a professional contract with the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday afternoon.

Young was lethal on the mound during the 2020 season, twirling 24.2 innings pitched and punching out 37 batters while accumulating a 1.09 ERA.

“I am very proud of Brandon Young ,” head coach Matt Deggs said. “He is a young man with a ton of potential that found a way to put it all together and finish a shortened season as legitimately one of the top pitchers in the country. Brandon is big, physical and very versatile. He can start or pitch in the back of the bullpen. He always wants the ball, loves to pitch and most importantly loves to compete. He pitches with bad intentions for the hitter and I love that.”

The Lumberton, Texas, native is the first Ragin’ Cajuns pitcher to sign a professional contact since Gunner Leger did so in the fall of 2019 with the Cleveland Indians.

In addition to moving into seventh on the NCAA active career leaders in K/9, Young’s name was scattered throughout the Sun Belt leaderboard, placing in the top five in strikeouts (37), strikeouts looking (12), wins (3) and ERA (1.09).

His 2020 season was capped off by tossing a complete game shutout in a 1-0 win against Sam Houston State. Following his masterful outing, Young became the first Ragin’ Cajun since Evan Guillory on April 5, 2016, to spin a complete game shutout.

“Brandon has the stuff to pitch in the Big leagues in the next three years if he stays healthy,” Deggs added. “I will miss Brandon, as I have a fond appreciation for guys that attack the zone with intent and a lot of compete in every pitch and that’s what he did. Most importantly, Brandon is one class away from his degree and he is currently in the process of completing that.”