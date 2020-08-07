Cajuns report to camp focusing on work ahead, setting high expectations

“Go check the Coaches’ Poll this time last year and see how accurate it was to how the season finished,” Napier says. “What’s gonna matter is what we’ve done up to this point and the work we do from this point forward.”

Louisiana football head coach Billy Napier as always not focused on the preseason hype, as his Cajuns received three Top-25 votes in the Amway Coaches’ Preseason Poll released on Thursday.

He’s focused on the work ahead. Today is report day and virtual media day ahead of training camp, which will feature seven practices over the next 10 days.

The 2020 campaign is full of high expectations for the Cajuns, partly because of a high-powered offense with tons of experience and players on countless preseason watch lists.

One of the top running back duos in the country return, with Trey Ragas and Elijah Mitchell helping to break the school record for rushing yards last season.

Veteran quarterback Levi Lewis broke the record for most yards and touchdowns thrown in a season. Offensive coordinator Robe Sale credits Lewis with much of the success during the historic 2019 season.

“Expectations are very high,” Lewis says. “We all know that. We got to play assignment football, execute the plan, everybody just doing their job, being at their best. We’re expecting every guy to know what they’re supposed to do.”

“We game plan throughout the week,” Sale says. “You can tell he is right in line with us. He’s the point guard. He has the ball in his hand every time and he has to make good decisions. Last year, obviously, a lot of the success goes to him because he was putting the ball in the right spots, handing it off when he was supposed to, and ripping it when he was supposed to.”

For the Cajuns defense, it’s kind of a new era. Patrick Toney takes over defensive coordinator duties. Toney isn’t new to the Cajuns, however. He is entering his third year with this squad, previously coaching the safeties.

Preparing through the pandemic protocols brings a new challenge for everyone. Toney says that hasn’t been the main concern for his Cajuns. The concern has been getting better even under those circumstances.

“I’ve been telling our guys a bunch just stay ready so we don’t have to get ready you know,” Toney says. “Whenever that game comes, hopefully it’s week one, but whenever it comes, the Cajuns defense is gonna be ready. We’re not going to have to scramble to get ready.”

“We got a pretty good squad, we’re just hoping to actually have a season,” senior linebacker Joe Dillon says. “Coach Toney is a perfect coach. I love him to death. I’m just ready to play for and under him.”