Cajuns report for voluntary workouts

Cajun football players reported for their voluntary workouts on Tuesday, postponed a day late due to the tropical storm. Billy Napier’s Cajuns can begin the process of preparing for the upcoming season.

On Tuesday, 247 Sports ranked the Cajuns recruiting class as the Sun Belt’s best for the second straight year.

Coach Napier believes by seeing what the Cajuns were able to do in the NFL draft and in free agency, it shows the determination of the coaches and staff to make sure all their recruits get to Lafayette and perform at their best.

“I really hope that within our team and a lot of the conversations I’ve had with the players here as of late that maybe it gives our process a little bit more credibility in terms of things we’ve been selling for the last two years,” Napier says. “For them to see that for their own two eyes is giving us validity with the players about the way that we operate and the way we do things. I hope the message here is that the hard work is worth it.”