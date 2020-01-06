Cajuns relish long layover before bowl game

The official LendingTree Bowl press conference happened Sunday afternoon at the USS Alabama Battleship. That means game time is almost here. Just one day away for the Ragin’ Cajuns. They’ve been waiting to compete against another team for about 30 days.

In that 30 days of waiting, the Cajuns have had more time to prepare and also relax. Most importantly, they’ve had more time to get healthy.



The time away from the gameday grind has been beneficial for this team and getting ready to be 100% against Miami University.

“You know I think our football team has benefitted from having a month to prepare for the game,” Cajuns head coach Billy Napier says. “I think we’ve got some guys back. We’ll be a little bit more prepared to play. Overall this is a healthy group. We look forward to competing.”

“We definitely added a few more pieces to the puzzle with that time,” Cajuns senior linebacker Ferrod Gardner says. “We definitely got the whole squad back. It’ll be good to go out there and play against these boys.”

The game kicks off on Monday at 6:30 p.m., a primetime slot for the last game of the season.