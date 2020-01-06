Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Cajuns relish long layover before bowl game

Cajun Nation

by: , KLFY

Posted: / Updated:

The official LendingTree Bowl press conference happened Sunday afternoon at the USS Alabama Battleship. That means game time is almost here. Just one day away for the Ragin’ Cajuns. They’ve been waiting to compete against another team for about 30 days. 

In that 30 days of waiting, the Cajuns have had more time to prepare and also relax. Most importantly, they’ve had more time to get healthy. 

The time away from the gameday grind has been beneficial for this team and getting ready to be 100% against Miami University.

“You know I think our football team has benefitted from having a month to prepare for the game,” Cajuns head coach Billy Napier says. “I think we’ve got some guys back. We’ll be a little bit more prepared to play. Overall this is a healthy group. We look forward to competing.”

“We definitely added a few more pieces to the puzzle with that time,” Cajuns senior linebacker Ferrod Gardner says. “We definitely got the whole squad back. It’ll be good to go out there and play against these boys.”

The game kicks off on Monday at 6:30 p.m., a primetime slot for the last game of the season. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
48°F Mostly clear. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 47F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F Mostly clear. Low 47F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 48F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F A clear sky. Low 48F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories