Cajuns ready to help Nicholls if needed

LAFAYETTE – Ragin’ Cajun football comes home in week two of the football season and will play the first of six home games this Saturday.

After the Cajuns 38-18 loss to Texas, Louisiana now turns their attention to Nicholls State, a team that left for their opener against Memphis a few days early due to Hurricane Ida.

Coach Billy Napier and Colonels head coach Tim Rebowe have kept in touch during the time leading up to now.

“I texted back and forth with Coach Rebowe, and our coach texted with the staff,” Napier says. “The University of Louisiana system has done a great job to assist them, and our administration is willing to work with them anyway they can.”