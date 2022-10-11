HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Coming off an 11-day layoff, the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Football team returns to action when it faces Sun Belt Conference newcomer Marshall in a Wednesday nationally-televised contest at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.



Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT and will be televised nationally on ESPN2 with Mike Morgan (pbp) and Aaron Murray (color) providing commentary.



Louisiana (2-3, 0-2 SBC) returns to action after last facing South Alabama on Oct. 1 for Homecoming at Cajun Field. The meeting with Marshall (3-2, 0-1 SBC) is the first between the schools since Louisiana’s 36-21 victory 10 months ago in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl and the first between the schools as SBC members.



GAME 6 INFORMATION

Who: Louisiana (2-3, 0-2 SBC) at Marshall (3-2, 0-1 SBC)

Where: Cajun Field (41,426); Marshall, W.Va.

When: Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 6:30 p.m. CT

Watch: ESPN2

On the Call: Mike Morgan (play-by-play), Aaron Murray (analyst)

Listen: Varsity Network, Hot 107.9 FM, ESPN 1420 AM

On the Call: Jay Walker (play-by-play), Gerald Broussard (analyst), Cody Junot (sideline)

All-Time Series: Louisiana leads, 1-0

First Meeting: W, 36-21 (12/18/21 at New Orleans)



LOUISIANA HEADS TO MARSHALL FOR FIRST TIME IN PROGRAM HISTORY

• The Ragin’ Cajuns head to Huntington, West Virginia, for the first time in school annals as it squares off against Marshall on Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

• The meeting is the second all-time between the schools with Louisiana winning the first meeting.

• Louisiana topped the Thundering Herd, 36-21, last season in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl on Dec. 18. The win was the first for Mike Desormeaux, who was named the school’s head coach on Dec. 5.



A LOOK AT THE RAGIN’ CAJUNS

• Louisiana Football enters the 2022 season as the reigning Sun Belt Conference Champions and four-time defending champions of the Sun Belt West Division.

• The 2021 title was the program’s first outright Sun Belt Conference title in program history and the team’s first outright title overall in 53 years.

• Coach Michael Desormeaux , a former UL quarterback from 2005-08, owns a 3-3 career record after replacing Billy Napier (now at Florida) and leading the Ragin’ Cajuns to a 36-21 win over Marshall on Dec. 18, 2021, in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl.

• Louisiana enters the weekend third among FBS schools with 10 interceptions on the season. Ten different Ragin’ Cajuns have recorded a pick this season, the most of any team in the country.

• Louisiana is tied for fifth second among FBS schools in turnover margin (+8), tied for sixth in turnovers forced (14) and fifth in punt returns (20.0).

• Eric Garror is one of two players in FBS to return two punt returns for touchdowns this season. The senior has three returns for touchdown in his career, which is tied for the school record. The Mobile, Ala., native ranks tops the nation in punt return average at 20.0.



TEAM NOTES

• Over the last four seasons, the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns have won four Sun Belt Conference West Division titles, won the 2021 Sun Belt Conference Championship, were the 2020 Sun Belt Co- Champions and have been victorious in three bowl games (LendingTree Bowl [2020) and SERVPRO First Responder Bowl (2021), R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl [2021]).

• Louisiana’s roster has 94 players on its roster (68.1 percent) who hail from within the Pelican State – the most of any of the five FBS programs in the state (Louisiana, LSU, Louisiana Tech, Tulane, ULM).

• Head coach Michael Desormeaux is the first Ragin’ Cajuns coach to start his career 3-0 since A.L. “Red” Swanson in 1950.

• Since the Divisional format was introduced by the Sun Belt Conference in 2018, Louisiana owns a 16-2 record against SBC West Division opponents and is 26-8 overall in league competition.

• Since 2019, Louisiana holds a 16-3 record on the road in SBC action.

• In 2022, Louisiana is ranked third in the Sun Belt Conference in pass efficiency defense (110.61) and fifth in the SBC in scoring defense (20.4).

• Louisiana’s 10 interceptions through the first five games matches the total set during the 2021 season. Ten different Ragin’ Cajuns have picked off a pass, the most of any team in the country.

• The Ragin’ Cajuns have forced 14 turnovers this season, which ranks sixth nationally.

• Louisiana’s defense has been stingy against the run, allowing only 117.2 yards on the ground, which ranks 46th nationally.

• Louisiana’s offensive line returned a combined 23 career starts heading into the 2022 season. AJ Gillie (12), Carlos Rubio (8) and David Hudson (3) each earned starts with newcomers Jax Harrington and Nathan Thomas earning their first career starts in the season-opener against Southeastern Louisiana.