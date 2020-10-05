Cajuns ranked No. 23 in both national polls

After going 3-0 to start the season, the Ragin’ Cajuns enjoyed a bye this week. Even though they did not play, the Cajuns moved back into the national polls on Sunday.
UL is No. 23 in both the USA Today/Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll and the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.
The Cajuns currently sit at No. 16 in the ESPN Power Rankings. Their season-opening win over Iowa State looked even better Saturday night after the Cyclones knocked off No. 18 Oklahoma.
UL’s next opponent, Coastal Carolina, received votes in both polls but were not ranked in the Top 25.