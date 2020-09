Sep 19, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pregame scenes prior to the Georgia State Panthers and Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns game at Center parc Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

On Sunday, the Ragin’ Cajuns remained inside of the top 25 in both national polls after the overtime victory over Georgia State.

UL remains No. 19 in the Associated Press poll. The Cajuns move down to No. 25 in the Coaches poll, four spots back from the No. 21 ranking they held last week.

The AP poll did not include Big 10 teams. The Coaches poll did.