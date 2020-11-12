Cajuns QB Levi Lewis says “I’m coming back!”

Louisiana Senior Quarterback Levi Lewis says he’s coming back for another season as the Cajuns’ quarterback.

All athletes are eligible for another year due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, and Lewis says after talking with his parents, coaches and teammates; he wants another year.

His decision comes after he moved passed Cajun legend Brian Mitchell for fourth all-time in career passing yards with 5,640.

He says, “I coming back. I made my decision, I’m coming back. It’s a good thing we have guys coming back and they are guys thinking about it. It says a lot, we have a young football team. I think it is gonna be good for the fan, It’s gonna be good for the program, and the fans. They will be able to come to the football games knowing the star players are coming back to, and I think it will be good for the program!””