Cajuns put up 614 yards of offense in 44-34 win over Texas State

The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns advance to 5-1 on the season and a 9-1 road record dating back to 2019 with a 44-34 win over the Texas State Bobcats on Saturday night.
Senior quarterback Levi Lewis was 22 of 32 for 332 yards with two passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown. Calif Gossett and Kyren Lacy each hauled in one touchdown.
Running back Trey Ragas carried the ball 19 times for 131 yards and three touchdowns.
Linebacker Ferrod Gardner and safety Cameron Solomon led the charge on defense with 6 total tackles each.
Eric Garror brought in two interceptions, and Acadiana High product Bralen Trahan brought in an interception as well.
The Cajuns face Arkansas State next Saturday at Cajun Field. Kickoff is slated for 11 a.m.