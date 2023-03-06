(Sun Belt Conference)



PENSACOLA, Fla. – Themus Fulks scored a career-high 23 points and Jordan Brown added 13 points and a game-high 16 rebounds to lead second-seeded Louisiana to the 2023 Hercules Tires Sun Belt Conference Men’s Basketball Championship with a 71-66 victory against eighth-seeded South Alabama on Monday at the Pensacola Bay Center.



Brown was named the Most Outstanding Performer of the Hercules Tires Sun Belt Conference Men’s Basketball Championship. Over his three games played in Pensacola this week, Brown averaged 15.7 points per game and 11.7 rebounds per game. He came up in the clutch throughout the week for the Ragin’ Cajuns.



Louisiana (26-7) earns the Sun Belt Conference’s automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament. For the Ragin’ Cajuns, it marks their fifth all-time Sun Belt Conference Tournament Championship and first since 2014. Louisiana played in the finals of the Sun Belt Tournament for the second consecutive season.





“What a basketball game,” Louisiana head coach Bob Marlin said. “It’s what conference tournaments are all about. You could tell it was going to come down to a one- or two-possession game. I’m just super proud of our guys. I’m so happy for them. They played a great second half.”



Fulks made a trio of three-pointers in the game and was 9-of-13 from the field to achieve 23 points as one of four Louisiana players in double-figure scoring. Thirteen of Fulks’ 23 points came in the second half. Jalen Dalcourt also made three treys and finished with 13 points, while Terence Lewis II scored 12.



As a team, Louisiana shot 49.1 percent (27-of-55) from the field, while South Alabama shot 48.9 percent (23-of-47). The Ragin’ Cajuns made eight threes in the game, while the Jaguars were limited to just 3-of-11 from long range.



The two teams battled for the entire game with South Alabama leading for 24:40 and Louisiana leading for only 13:53. The Jaguars held a 37-33 advantage at intermission. There were two ties and five lead changes.



Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.