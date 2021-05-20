Cajuns primed for postseason play in Baton Rouge regional

It’ll be the first-ever meeting between these two teams. And while the first opponent might be unfamiliar, the stage the Cajuns are stepping on to is not.

This is Louisiana’s 22nd consecutive appearance in the NCAA Tournament and ninth trip to the Baton Rouge regional.

Gerry Glasco’s squad is primed, poised and peaking at just the right time, having won 28 of their last 32 games with five Cajuns batting over .300.

“These last two to three weeks, the chemistry of our ball club has been absolutely amazing,” Glasco says. “It’s just fun to come to the office everyday, fun to be here, fun to be at the field. You can feel the enthusiasm. You can feel the excitement of our ball club. Dalton is back. Dalton is hitting the ball well. Rawls is hitting the ball well. Bryan has been spectacular all season, but never better than those last couple of games in the Sun Belt. Kaitlyn Alderink is probably batting .450 the last half of the season. With our lineup, we’re exciting to watch right now.”