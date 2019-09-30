Cajuns’ Jacques Boudreaux earns Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week

LAFAYETTE, La. Coming off a career game at Georgia Southern, linebacker Jacques Boudreaux has been named the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week, the league office announced on Monday morning.
Boudreaux is the second Ragin’ Cajun to earn the distinction this year after Elijah Mitchell garnered the honor a week ago after the team’s victory at Ohio on Sept. 21 and the team’s first Defensive Player of the Week since Christian Ringo on Oct. 20, 2014.
The New Orleans, native was lights out against Georgia Southern, recording a career-high 12 tackles in Louisiana’s 37-24 victory. His previous career high of 11 came on Nov. 24, 2018, against ULM.
He also notched his first tackle for loss of the season against the Eagles in the first quarter, resulting in a three-yard loss.
Boudreaux and the Ragin’ Cajuns return home on Wednesday, Oct. 9, when they face Appalachian State in a rematch of last season’s Sun Belt Conference Championship Game.
Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. on ESPN2.