Cajuns pitching staff to be led by two All-Americans in 2020

Less than two weeks until Opening Day for Ragin’ Cajuns softball. After a 52-6 finish in the 2019 campaign, high expectations loom for the 2020 season as many preseason polls have them in the top 10.

A big reason for the high expectations: the pitching staff. Louisiana boasts two All-Americans in returning senior Summer Ellyson and transfer senior from Oregon Megan Kleist.

“I believe that having two pitchers who can take the load off of each other, not just physically but mentally, is gonna be a lot less load on either one of those two girls,” head coach Gerry Glaso says. “The biggest thing, is if we do get into a situation where we have somebody get sore or hurt or injured, we can really be careful with soreness. We can stop the soreness before we know for sure if it’s a hurt or just sore. There’s a lot of advantages to having two good arms to really depend on versus just one.”

“We compliment each other as far as what we throw and how we think about the game,” Ellyson says. “We both have the same level of intelligence when it comes to what to throw to batters, when to throw to batters, how to approach an at-bat, and things like that. I find we compliment each other well, and we get along. We both have a common goal.”

First pitch of the 2020 season is next Friday night, as the Cajuns host Ball State here at Lamson Park.