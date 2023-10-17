UL Athletics – Tom Perpetua

After helping lead the Louisiana men’s basketball team to a conference championship last season, Themus Fulks was named to the Preseason All-Sun Belt Conference Team the league announced on Monday, October 16.

Fulks, who led the SBC in assists and is the team’s leading returning scorer, earned a spot on the league’s first team as voted upon by the league’s 14 head coaches.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Last season Fulks wrote his name in the school record books and asserted himself as one of the best point guards in the country by dishing out 205 assists, the seventh most in a season in program history. The junior was one of three players to start all 34 games in the team’s run to the NCAA Tournament. He scored a career-high 23 points in the conference championship game against South Alabama and followed that with 11 assists in the NCAA Tournament against Tennessee.

As a team, the Ragin’ Cajuns were picked to finish fifth while receiving a pair of votes to repeat as league champions. Tomorrow the Cajuns will be represented at SBC Media Day by head coach Bob Marlin and junior, forward Kobe Julien .

The Ragin’ Cajuns tip off the 2023-24 season on November 6 in the Cajundome against Youngstown State.

2023-24 Men’s Basketball Preseason Awards

Preseason Player of the Year

Austin Crowley, Southern Miss

Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team

Austin Crowley, Southern Miss [SR | G | West Point, Miss.]

Terrence Edwards, Jr., James Madison [R-JR | G | Atlanta, Ga.]

Donovan Gregory, App State [GR | F | Charlotte, N.C.]

Chaunce Jenkins, Old Dominion [JR | G | Newport News, Va.]

Christyon Eugene, Troy [SR | G | Spring, Texas]

Themus Fulks , Louisiana [JR | G | Winston-Salem, N.C.]

Preseason All-Sun Belt Second Team

Tyrell Jones, South Alabama [SR | G | Chicago, Ill.]

Kamdyn Curfman, Marshall [SR | G | North Bethesda, Md.]

Tyreke Locure, ULM [SR | G | New Orleans, La.]

Dwon Odom, Georgia State [JR | G | Alpharetta, Ga.]

Obinna Anochili-Killen, Marshall [SR | F | Lagos, Nigeria]

Preseason All-Sun Belt Third Team

Terrance Ford Jr., Arkansas State [SO | G | Chicago, Ill.]

Brenden Tucker, Georgia State [SR | G | Lawrenceville, Ga]

CJ Huntley, App State [SR | F | Huntersville, N.C.]

Freddy Hicks, Arkansas State [JR | G | Searcy, Ark.]

Aamer Muhammad, Troy [SR | G | Rio Rancho, New Mexico]

Ties were not broken