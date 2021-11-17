Cajuns overcome second half surge from Xavier to earn third straight win

LAFAYETTE, La – Ragin’ Cajuns basketball returned to the Cajundome on Wednesday, and the high-flying offense of Bob Marlin’s bunch was back on display.

Four Ragin’ Cajuns scored in double figures: Jordan Brown, Theo Akwuba, Greg Williams Jr., and Jalen Dalcourt.

Brown, the former Pac 12 Defensive Player of the Year, led the team in points with 18.

But Coach Marlin wasn’t impressed with his team’s defensive effort. Xavier put up 18 second-chance points to UL’s seven.

Akwuba says it was beneficial to have a performance like that to see what needs improvement before facing Indiana on Sunday.

“It’s very important because Indiana also has a lot of talent. They got good bigs. They’ve got a good team. I think we’re gonna match up pretty well against them with our size. So I think that game is really gonna come down to defense. I think our next practice is really gonna be defensive emphasized.”

“Certainly is gonna put us in the right practice mode tomorrow, frame of mind I should say,” Marlin says. “We’ve got to clean up some things and get better. We’ve been really good defensively. There’s things that the film will point out that we can improve on and that’s part of playing these early games.”