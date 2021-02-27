Cajuns outlast Owls in game two for a 5-3 win

(UL ATHLETICS PRESS RELEASE) –

The Louisiana Baseball team won its second game of the weekend by beating Rice, 5-3, at M.L. ‘Tigue’ Moore Field at Russo Park.

Carson Roccaforte continued his hot streak at the plate, going 3-for-3 with two doubles, a walk and two runs scored. Roccaforte now has 11 hits on the year, the most on the team.

Bobby Lada shined in his first start at shortstop for Louisiana in Saturday’s game, going 3-for-4 with two RBI and a double.

Like the first game in the series, Louisiana jumped out to another early lead when Lada singled home Roccaforte in the second inning.

Jonathan Brandon added to Louisiana’s lead in the third, scoring on a wild pitch by Blake Brogdon (0-1), Saturday’s losing pitcher.

Rice gained a lead in the top of the fourth inning, tagging David Christie for three runs.

Louisiana matched Rice’s three runs with three of its own in the bottom of the fourth thanks to back-to-back RBI-doubles from Lada and Nick Hagedorn . Hagedorn later scored in the inning, making the game, 5-3, in favor of Louisiana.

Following Hagedorn scoring on a wild pitch, Louisiana blanked the Owls for the remainder of the game.

Jason Nelson (1-0) logged two innings of work, while Conor Angel and Spencer Arrighetti threw in the contest as well. Even though Arrighetti started on Tuesday night, he made an appearance in Saturday’s game and earned his first save of the year.

Louisiana will look to sweep Rice on Sunday afternoon with first pitch coming at 1 p.m.