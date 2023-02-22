(UL Athletics) – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball team kicks off its 33-game home schedule at M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park on Wednesday when it plays host to BYU in a four-game series.

First pitch for Wednesday’s opener is scheduled for 6 p.m. The series will resume on Thursday and Friday with a 6 p.m. start in each game before concluding on Saturday at 1 p.m.

All four games can be heard in the Acadiana Region on the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Radio Network and worldwide on the Varsity Network App

Fans can watch the Thursday and Saturday contests on ESPN+ with Dan McDonald (pxp) and former Ragin’ Cajuns standout Brennan Breaux (analyst) providing commentary.

Louisiana (2-1) opened its 110th season of intercollegiate baseball last weekend with a series win at Rice. Heath Hood , Carson Roccaforte and Mason Zambo each homered in the series against the Owls with CJ Willis going 6-for-10 in the series with six RBI.

Dylan Theut and Cooper Rawls each earned wins out of the bullpen for the Ragin’ Cajuns with Brendan Moody earning the save in his debut last Friday.

Moody (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will earn the start in Wednesday’s opener for Louisiana with right-hander Tommy Ray (0-0, 0.00 ERA) slated to start on Thursday. Senior right-hander Jake Hammond (0-0, 4.15 ERA) will take the mound on Friday with Jackson Nezuh (0-0, 15.00 ERA) scheduled to make his home debut in Saturday’s finale.

BYU (2-2), picked to finish third in the West Coast Conference, split its opening-series at Louisiana Tech. The Cougars were led at the plate in the opening series by returning All-WCC selections Ryan Sepede (.529-2-4) and Austin Deming (.417-2-7).

Right-hander Ben Hansen (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will make his first career start in Wednesday’s opener for BYU with ace Jack Sterner (1-0, 1.29 ERA) scheduled to start on Thursday. Bryce Robison (0-0, 2.45 ERA) will earn the start on Friday with southpaw Cutter Clawson (1-0, 0.00 ERA) expected to take the hill in the finale.

Single-game tickets are available by visiting the Louisiana Athletics Box Office at the Cajundome or purchasing by visiting Account Manager. For more information call the Louisiana Athletics Box Office at the Cajundome at (337) 265-2104.

GAMES 4-7 PREVIEW

LOUISIANA RAGIN’ CAJUNS (2-1) vs. BYU COUGARS (2-2)

DATES/TIMES (time is subject to change)

Wednesday, February 22 – 6 p.m.

Thursday, February 23 – 6 p.m.

Friday, February 24 – 6 p.m.

Saturday, February 25 – 1 p.m.

LOCATION/SITE

M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park (6,015) | Lafayette, La.

PITCHING MATCHUPS

WEDNESDAY – 6 p.m.

LOUISIANA | RH Brendan Moody (6-3, 220, Jr., Iowa, La.)

’23 Stats: 0-0, 0.00 ERA, 1 Sv., 1.2 IP, 1 BB, 2 K

BYU | RH Ben Hansen (6-6, 210, Fr., Pleasanton, Calif.)

’23 Stats: 0-0, 9.00 ERA, 1.0 IP, 1 K

THURSDAY – 6 p.m.

LOUISIANA – RH Tommy Ray (6-5, 215, Jr., Quincy, Ill.)

’23 Stats: 0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.2 IP, 1 BB, 1 K

BYU – RH Jack Sterner (6-5, 225, Jr., Laguna Niguel, Calif.)

’23 Stats: 1-0, 1.29 ERA, 7.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K. .045 OppBA

FRIDAY – 6 p.m.

LOUISIANA – RH Jake Hammond (6-4, 230, Sr., Monroe, La.)

’23 Stats: 0-0, 4.15 ERA, 4.1 IP, 4 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 K, .235 OppBA

BYU – RH Bryce Robison (6-1, 175, Jr., Las Vegas, Nevada)

’23 Stats: 0-0, 2.45 ERA, 3.2 IP, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 K, .143 OppBA

SATURDAY – 1 p.m.

LOUISIANA | RH Jackson Nezuh (6-1, 180, Jr., St. Cloud, Fla.)

’23 Stats: 0-0, 15.00 ERA, 3.0 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

BYU | LH Cutter Clawson (6-1, 195, Fr., Laguna Beach, Calif.)

’23 Stats: 1-0, 0.00 ERA, 6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 9 K, .100 OppBA

RANKINGS

Louisiana – Not ranked

BYU – Not ranked

RADIO/TV/LIVE STATISTICS

RADIO

Wednesday – 5:30 p.m. (Pregame) / 6 p.m. (First Pitch)

Station – Classic Rock 105.1 / The Varsity Network App

Talent – Cody Junot (pxp)

Thursday – 5:30 p.m. (Pregame) / 6 p.m. (First Pitch)

Station – KPEL 96.5 / 103.3 The Goat / The Varsity Network App

Talent – Jay Walker (pxp)

Friday – 5:30 p.m. (Pregame) / 6 p.m. (First Pitch)

Station – Classic Rock 105.1 / The Varsity Network App

Talent – Cody Junot (pxp)

Saturday – 12:30 p.m. (Pregame) / 1 p.m. (First Pitch)

Station – KPEL 96.5 / The Varsity Network App

Talent – Jay Walker (pxp)

STREAMING (ESPN+)

Wednesday – None

Thursday – ESPN+

Friday – None

Saturday – ESPN+

Talent – Dan McDonald (pxp), Brennen Breaux (analyst)

LIVE STATS

CajunStats.com

SERIES HISTORY

Overall: BYU leads, 1-0

In Lafayette: First meeting

In Provo: Never met

Neutral Sites: BYU leads, 1-0

Last 10: BYU 1-0