CONWAY, S.C. – Home runs from Sophie Piskos and Lauren Allred widened the gap for the No. 25-ranked Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball team and Sam Landry mesmerized Coastal Carolina’s batters with a one-hit shutout in an 11-0 (6 inn.) series-opening win on Friday, April 28 at St. John Stadium in Conway, South Carolina.

Piskos (2-for-3, triple, HR, 4 RBI) delivered a two-run home run to cap off a three-hit, two-out rally in the third inning and later after the lineup turned over Allred (3-for-4, HR, 3 RBI) drove a three-run home run over the right field wall in the fifth inning as the Ragin’ Cajuns stretched the lead out to 6-0.

Landry (6.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 K) allowed only one base runner until a two-out single in the sixth inning during the dominating trek to the complete game shutout. She faced one over the minimum and forced the Chants into nine ground ball outs as she picked up her second complete game shutout in SBC play and the team’s sixth shutout.

Due to weather forecasted for Sunday, the two teams will conclude the three-game series on Saturday (April 29) with a doubleheader beginning at 12:00 p.m. (CDT).

Louisiana gained control early as Mihyia Davis’ leadoff single and speed that drew an errant throw set up a sac fly from Alexa Langeliers in the first inning for a 1-0 edge.

Landry’s lockdown performance started with a quick, 13-pitch retiring of the side in the first inning. An inning later, a double play ball put a quick stop to the hosts first opportunity with a base runner.

Back-to-back, two-out singles from Langeliers and Allred in the third prevented CCU reliever Mady Volpe from escaping unscathed as Piskos followed with the home run crush to left center that started the pull away.

The path to an early ending was set up with Allred’s long ball in the fifth inning that stretched the lead to 6-0. The Ragin’ Cajuns batted around in the sixth inning, the flood gates opening after a miscue on a Karly Heath grounder marked the first of four straight runs that moved the advantage into double digits.

Allred and Piskos combined for seven RBI in Louisiana grabbing its first run-rule win since April 8 vs. South Alabama. Allred increased her Sun Belt play RBI total to a team-high 24, while Piskos jumped up to 19 RBI in conference play and onto the verge of reaching the 20-mark.

Landry (14-4, 2.01 ERA) remained unbeaten in Sun Belt play moving to 7-0. She turned in her fifth start since April 1 with one earned run or less allowed, lowering her ERA in the month of April to 1.02 (over 11 appearances and eight starts).

Louisiana totaled 13 base hits marking the fifth consecutive game with double digits. The home runs increased the team’s total in the month of April to 32 over a 16-game span.

UP NEXT FOR LOUISIANA

The Ragin’ Cajuns and Chanticleers play a doubleheader on Saturday, April 29 at St. John Stadium in Conway, South Carolina to close out the three-game Sun Belt series.

Play begins at 12:00 p.m. (CDT) in Louisiana’s final road conference action of the 2023 season.

The Ragin’ Cajuns will go for a 80th consecutive Sun Belt series victory and aim to hold or expand its multiple-game lead for first place heading into the final weekend of play.

Television coverage is available on ESPN+. Fans in the Acadiana region can also keep up with the action with Cody Junot and Bobby Neveaux on the call on 103.3 FM and 1420 AM and worldwide on the Varsity Network. Live stats will be provided at CajunStats.com.

FOLLOW THE RAGIN’ CAJUNS

Follow the Ragin’ Cajuns on Facebook (/RaginCajunsSB), Twitter (@RaginCajunsSB) and Instagram (@Louisiana.SB) to stay up-to-date on all that is happening with Louisiana Softball.

Fans are encouraged to stay engaged with the Ragin’ Cajuns by downloading the #GeauxCajuns app. Click here for iOS/Apple platforms and here for Android platforms.