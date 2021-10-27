Cajuns not overlooking 2 win Bobcat team

Lafayette, LA – The Ragin Cajuns have never lost to the Texas State Bobcats, a perfect 8 and 0 record against the Bobcats.

In those eight meetings, the Cajuns have never scored less than 24 points in a game. UL has outscored Texas State in the past two matchups, 75-37.

Which means the expectations for the Cajuns doesn’t change at all. Louisiana wants a high scoring affair, that will put away a struggling 2-5 Bobcat squad.

Cajuns Head Coach Billy Napier says that’s even more reason to prepare and get ready for Texas State’s best shot.

He says, “Gotta have your team ready to play. Every week. Regardless of what their record is, or the stats say. Or where they play or what time you play. Let’s don’t forget where we come from, the key here is to focus on what directly contributes to winning football. And we work hard at those things.”

