LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Men’s Basketball team closes out a four-game homestand on Saturday when it faces Marshall in a battle of two of the top teams in the Sun Belt Conference at the Cajundome.

Louisiana (19-4, 9-2 Sun Belt) ran its win streak to nine games after an 82-63 win over Texas State on Thursday while Marshall (19-5, 8-3 Sun Belt) earned a 66-58 win at App State on Thursday for its eighth victory in its last nine games, according to a Ragin’ Cajuns Athletics press release.

According to the press release, the game will also see the return of the Fabulous Cajun Chicken for one night only.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Feb. 4 at the Cajundome. The game will also be streamed live on ESPN+.