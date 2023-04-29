CONWAY, S.C. – The No. 25-ranked Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball team captured a pitcher-oriented contest and a slugfest in a 2-1, 10-6 doubleheader sweep of Coastal Carolina on Saturday, April 29 at St. John Stadium in Conway, South Carolina.

The results landed Louisiana (39-13, 19-2 SBC) its 80th consecutive Sun Belt series victory dating back to March 2013 and completed the three-game sweep of the host-Chanticleers (33-18, 9-12 SBC).

Louisiana maintained its multiple-game lead for first place in the Sun Belt standings, leading South Alabama by two games and Marshall by three games with only one weekend series remaining. The Ragin’ Cajuns are now just one win away – or one loss from both South Alabama and Marshall – from clinching the Sun Belt regular season title.

The opener of the twinbill was highlighted by a combined no-hitter pitched by Meghan Schorman and Kandra Lamb . The Chants were left bewildered by Lamb who yielded only one base runner (hit by pitch) over the 5-2/3 innings of no-hit relief she tossed.

Both teams plated their runs in the second inning before the pitching of Lamb and Raelee Brabham took center stage over the final five frames.

The first three Ragin’ Cajuns reached base in the top of the second inning capped off by Laney Credeur’s RBI single and followed by Karly Heath’s sacrifice fly which proved to be the difference maker. Coastal took advantage of a pair of walks and a hit pitch by to set up a sacrifice fly that got one of the runs back.

Neither team placed a runner in scoring position as Lamb and Brabham dueled it out the remainder of the contest.

From the start, Game 2 was in complete contrast to how the afternoon started – both teams plating five runs in the first inning.

Triples from Mihyia Davis (3-for-4, double, triple) and Heath (3-for-4, triple, 2 RBI sparked Louisiana’s early run production while the Chants got a two-run double from Indya Smith and took advantage of an extended inning (dropped fly ball) to tack on the two runs that forged a 5-all tie.

In what would become a pattern in the contest, the Ragin’ Cajuns had a quick response. Sophie Piskos’ triple in the second inning set up a run crossing on Alexa Langeliers’ ground out for a 6-5 edge.

The Chanticleers used base running trickery in the fourth inning to sneak across the only run charged to Chloe Riassetto (2.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 2 K) in her relief appearance and even the score once more at 6-all.

Louisiana answered immediately and ended CCU reliever Nicolette Picone’s attempt at keeping her team in the contest. A pair of free passes (walk, hit by pitch) plus a Heath single and loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the fifth, then Maddie Hayden (1-for-4, 2 RBI) looped a two-run single into shallow center field to break the final tie of the contest and give the Cajuns an 8-6 lead.

The Ragin’ Cajuns picked up welcomed insurance after a failed pickoff attempt at third base sailed down the left field line and allowed Jourdyn Campbell and Hayden to score increasing the lead to 10-6.

From there it was Heath (1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 K) and Schorman (1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 K) combining in the circle to hold Coastal scoreless over the final three innings to secure the win and series sweep. After back-to-back walks in the bottom of the sixth, Schorman ended the rally with the first of five straight retired to close the game.

Louisiana collected a sweep for the second straight visit to Conway. The Ragin’ Cajuns increased their series-best win streak over the Chanticleers to 12 straight games and upped their all-time series lead to 22-2.

UP NEXT FOR LOUISIANA

The Ragin’ Cajuns conclude regular season play back in the State of Louisiana next week starting with a midweek outing at Louisiana Tech on Wednesday, May 3 for a 5:00 p.m. game with the Lady Techsters at Dr. Billy Bundrick Field in Ruston.

Immediately following the trip to Ruston, Louisiana returns home to Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park for the last Sun Belt Conference series of the season from Thursday-Saturday, May 4-6 vs. ULM.

The ULM series marks Senior Weekend for the Ragin’ Cajuns with game times set for 6:00 p.m. on Thursday and Friday then 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. All three games are being televised on ESPN+.

