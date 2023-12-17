LAFAYETTE – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Women’s Basketball team was dealt a 71-48 setback by North Texas on Sunday, December 17 at the Cajundome as the visiting Mean Green used two quick scoring spurts early in the second half to stretch out a four-point game into a double-digit lead to stay.

UNT (10-1) scored five points on its first two touches of the third quarter to advance the lead to 38-29. Then after Wilnie Joseph’s paint bucket at 8:18 gave UL its first post-halftime score, the Mean Green followed with 10 unanswered points to extend the run out of the break to 15-2 and open a 48-31 lead by the 4:28 mark.

During the game-altering stretch the Mean Green’s offense neutralized the Cajuns offense. UL which shot 41 percent in the first half and made five triples, was held to just one field goal make during the momentum shift. Lanay Wheaton’s three-point play at 4:14 would be the only other make as UNT extended the lead to 53-35 entering the fourth.

Louisiana (3-5) made a charge down the stretch starting with Destiny Rice’s three-point play with 4:29 remaining. After turning the Mean Green over on the ensuing possession on a steal by Jaylyn James , it was Rice knocking down the conventional three-pointer at 3:58 making it 59-44.

The Cajuns continued to apply the pressure as James stole the next inbounds pass and went to the hoop for a layup cutting the deficit to 59-46 – the lowest margin since early third quarter.

The Mean Green dashed the Cajuns hopes of a miraculous comeback as they pushed the ball up the court where Jaaucklyn Moore drew a three-point play that advanced the lead to 62-46 and began a 12-2 game-ending run.

North Texas shot 60 percent (15-of-25) in the second half, starting with an 8-for-10 performance in the third quarter. Louisiana was limited to 22 percent (6-of-27) after the break in having the contest slip away resulting in a third consecutive loss over a seven-day span.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The second half was the complete opposite end of the spectrum from the Ragin’ Cajuns point of view. Paced by three treys from Tamiah Robinson from the start UL led the entire first quarter and finished with a 13-10 advantage.

Lanay Wheaton opened the second quarter with the Cajuns’ fourth three-point make increasing the lead to 16-10, but the Mean Green came up with the first of would-be quick scoring spurts by generating eight unanswered by the eight-minute mark to pull ahead 18-16.

The Cajuns, who shot 7-of-13 in the second period, converted baskets on four straight possessions to stay in step with the Mean Green, who finished 9-of-12 in the period, and claim a 25-24 lead following a Wheaton basket at 5:22.

The Mean Green wrapped up the first half with a 9-4 run to gain a lead they would not relinquish.

Louisiana fell to 0-2 on its month-ending, four-game homestand which continues with Tuesday’s Education Game at 11:00 a.m. vs. LSU-Shreveport.

North Texas won in Lafayette for the fourth straight visit, a streak that dates back to January 2013. The Mean Green upped its post-Sun Belt era series lead over the Cajuns to 3-1 and avenged last season’s 60-59 loss on Caira Wren’s basket with 13.8 seconds remaining in the UNT Thanksgiving Tournament in Denton.

LEADING THE RAGIN’ CAJUNS

Wheaton produced a season-high 10 points in only 11 minutes of action to finish as the Cajuns leading scorer. She made four field goals which included a triple.

Robinson was the second-leading scorer on the strength of her three treys in the opening quarter. Rice followed with eight points, a triple of her own, two assists and two steals.

Despite being held to two points, Tamera Johnson finished as the game’s leading rebounder with seven boards.

Rice and Ashlyn Jones added three rebounds apiece. Robinson tallied two assists to share team-leading duties with Rice.

Brandi Williams (2-for-2), Rice (1-for-1) and Wheaton (1-for-1) were perfect from the charity stripe to lead Louisiana’s 75 percent effort (6-for-8).

UP NEXT FOR LOUISIANA

The Ragin’ Cajuns host LSU-Shreveport on Tuesday, December 19 in the annual Education Game at the Cajundome, scheduled for an 11:00 a.m. tipoff. Nearly 3,000 Acadiana-area students are expected to be in attendance for the field trip outing.

The event is open to all students in grades K-12 and admission is free. Students will receive a Ragin’ Cajuns t-shirt, activity pack, and a discounted meal deal that includes a hot dog, fries, and drink.

The LSU-S contest marks Louisiana’s final non-conference game prior to the start of Sun Belt Conference play on December 30 when the current homestand concludes with a 1:00 p.m. contest against App State.

