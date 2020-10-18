Cajuns looking to turn first loss into lesson

The Ragin’ Cajuns suffered their first loss of the season Wednesday night against Sun Belt foe Coastal Carolina.

It was an emotional battle ending with a last second field goal to give the Chanticleers the win.

Looking at the positives, Cajuns senior quarterback Levi Lewis showed his rushing talent with a long 51-yard run and a touchdown.

Defensively, linebacker Lorenzo McCaskill recorded eight tackles and his second sack of the season.

However, some costly penalties, Coastal’s ability to consistently earn yards after initial contact, and the Chanticleers five-minute and 26 second drive late in the fourth quarter proved to be the difference.

Head coach Billy Napier says sometimes it takes a game like this to right the ship.

“I always talk about the years at Bama that we won the national championship, we always got beat,” Napier says. “At some point in the first half of the season, we would always lose a game. That really caused us to make the necessary adjustments. I think a tight one like this that was emotional and certainly the guys competed their hearts out. When we watch the tape, I think that this is gonna help us going forward.”