Cajuns leaving “no stone unturned” to prepare for road game test against UAB

The game against UAB will be the first time the Cajuns take on the Blazers in Birmingham since 2000.

UL has two road wins so far this season and has a 7-1 away game record over the last two years.

The Blazers are currently favored by two points.

But the Cajuns believe they had one of the best practices of the season to start the week last night and are ready for the road challenge that UAB brings in four days.

“Looking forward to going to Birmingham and playing in a very difficult place that not many people have had luck going into and having success,” head coach Billy Napier says. “There’s no wonder they’ve been picked to win their league, win their division and have the success they’ve had there. So this is gonna require great, great effort in our preparation. No stone unturned.”

“Coach has a game plan that’s pretty good,” junior cornerback AJ Washington says. “Personally, I just think the best thing for us is to try to eliminate the mistakes we had last game and come out this game and play at a higher level than we did last game.”