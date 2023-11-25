LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Cajuns (5-6) will look to get a win against their in-state rivals, the ULM Warhawks (2-9) in the last game of the season to become bowl eligible.
After losing three straight, the Cajuns will look to cap off the season with a win against ULM at home. A win today would put the Cajuns at 6-6, making them eligible for a bowl game.
In the first half the Cajuns started out strong and jumped out to a 31-14 lead over the Warhawks.
Cajuns’ QB Chandler Jones complete 13 of his 15 passes for 179 yards and one touchdown.
Check back for the final score.