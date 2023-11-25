LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Cajuns (5-6) will look to get a win against their in-state rivals, the ULM Warhawks (2-9) in the last game of the season to become bowl eligible.

After losing three straight, the Cajuns will look to cap off the season with a win against ULM at home. A win today would put the Cajuns at 6-6, making them eligible for a bowl game.

In the first half the Cajuns started out strong and jumped out to a 31-14 lead over the Warhawks.

Cajuns’ QB Chandler Jones complete 13 of his 15 passes for 179 yards and one touchdown.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Check back for the final score.

Latest Post