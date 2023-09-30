LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Cajuns traveled to Minnesota for week five of the 2023 college football season.

Fresh off a win against Buffalo, UL (3-2) looked to continue the momentum in a road game against the Minnesota Goffers (3-2).

After a close first half with the Cajuns leading at halftime, the second half went the way of Minnesota. The Cajuns would be outscored 21-7 in the second half resulting in a final score of 35-24 for Minnesota.

UL will host Texas State in their next game on Saturday, Oct. 7.

