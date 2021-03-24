Cajuns instill championship culture in football program

Louisiana Football reaching a new level with three successful seasons under current head coach Billy Napier.

That stretch includes three bowl appearances, two wins, and three Sun Belt Championship game appearances.

In year four, the expectations continue to rise, most notably, a Sun Belt Championship along with an even better bowl game by year’s end.

All of those are championship aspirations, that Coach Napier believes are attainable with the path to those goals through championship practices.

Coach Billy Napier says, “We all want championship results, so we’ve got to have championship practices. I think, practice performance and gameday reality. No question, I’m very impressed with how our kids are working over the first four days and I think the intensity of our preparation in practice should reflect the urgency and focus we have on gameday! ”

The Cajuns open the 2021 football season on the road in Austin, Texas vs. the Texas Longhorns on Sept. 4th.