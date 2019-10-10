Live Now
Cajuns host Appalachian State in Primetime

Cajun Nation

by: KLFY Newsroom

(8:22) Cajuns get into the endzone. Lewis to Nick Ralston. Tied at 7.

(8:19) Mitchell runs for a first down, later catches a first down pass. Cajuns driving as halftime approaches.

(8:10) Cajuns force another punt from App. State.

The Louisiana Ragin Cajuns (4-1) are hosting the Applachian State Mountaineers from Cajun Field.

App. State got on the board first thanks to a Zac Taylor 7 yard touchdown run

Louisiana on 4th and goal was denied the endzone Elijah Mitchell was stopped 1 yard away from paydirt.

