Lafayette, LA – Louisiana (36-21) heads to the NCAA Regionals on Friday when it opens play at 7 p.m. against Big 12 regular-season champion TCU (36-20). The visit will be Louisiana’s second to College Station and its first since going 2-2 at the 2007 Regional.

SCRAPPY… HARD NOSED… GRITTY…

A team comprised of players who love to play baseball. That is how to describe this year’s version of the Cajun Baseball team.

Jeff Wilson, a Louisiana Pitcher says, “We have a lot of confidence on our team, and we play with that confidence and we play an aggressive style of baseball, so we mix those two togeher and we create an exciting play of baseball, play hard and give the fans their money’s worth!”

Talk about cashing in: What a baseball journey in 2022. The ups and downs 36 wins, 21 learning opportunities, during the season. UL worked in four, five game win streaks, including the latest one that has the Cajuns headed to the NCAA Regionals for a 17th time in school history.

Up next: TCU! UL Head Coach Matt Deggs says facing them is like looking in the mirror.



Deggs says, “We’re pretty similar our stats. 277 288, 100 bags, 400 on the bump,

Jonathan Brandon – Louisiana Infielder “they are pretty similar to us. We have a lot of the same characteristic and we just need to play our game, and we will be fine.”

The four teams in this Regional have more than 35 wins each as a team. If the Cajuns want to add to their win totals, Coach Deggs knows exactly what this team needs to do better during the Regional .

Coach Deggs, “We got to start driving in runs, If you want a key, there it is… we got to drive in runs!”

Jonathan Brandon, “We need to execute bunts, play good defense, and just play the game we can play and I think we will be fine.”

The Cajuns are looking to advance to a 3rd Super Regional, and their first since 2015…