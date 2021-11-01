Cajuns handle the quick turnaround game vs. Georgia State next

The Ragin Cajuns put up 45 points against Texas State in the homecoming win at Cajun Field.

That marks the 3rd time this season UL has scored over 40 points, and the second time in three weeks. The excitement of the win needs to be short lived. Also for the third time this year, UL plays on a Thursday Night. This week it’s a matchup with Georgia State. GSU is a team that plays well vs. the Cajuns, after all, UL only beat them by three just a year ago.

Head Coach Billy Napier says those Thursday games speed up the preparation process.

He says, “You put the previous one to bed quicker than usual. I think it’s important that you do a lot of pre planning. Lot of research in the offseason and within the season when you get the opportunity. And you have a limited amount of time with the staff to get the players ready and then you have to manage the workload for the players.”

Thursday at Cajun Field kickoff is set for 6:30pm in the game between UL and Georgia State.