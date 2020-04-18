Cajuns golf hopeful to bring back both seniors

One of the spring sports that suffered due to the COVID-19 pandemic is golf.

The Ragin’ Cajuns season ended right before the annual Louisiana Classics tournament at the Oakbourne golf course.

The Cajuns were only a few weeks away from the Sun Belt Conference tournament as well, which would have started next weekend.

Micah Goulas and Jack Tolson were the only two seniors on the team.

Head coach Theo Sliman told KLFY he thinks there is a good chance both seniors will return for another season, as both are local products and still have some classes left to take.

“It’s kind of a bonus, I guess,” Sliman says. “Both of the seniors still have school left. It’s very hard to graduate in four years, as you’ve been around sports your whole life. Both of the seniors still have another semester left of school. I see a strong possibility of bringing both of them back. I sure hope so. I tell you, I really want to walk the fairways of that conference championship with our seniors, and we missed out on that this year.”