BLOG: Cajuns go for Sunbelt Championship

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – University of Louisiana Ragin Cajuns are playing Appalachian State for the Sunbelt Championship.

The Ragin Cajuns scored first with 9:55 left in the first quarter. Michael Jefferson caught a 27-year pass from Levi Lewis. Nate Snyder made the kick to put UL up 7-0.

😤 Defense came to play.



Four straight stops to start the game.#cULture | #GeauxCajuns pic.twitter.com/xi9IeXR1Un — Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns® Football (@RaginCajunsFB) December 4, 2021

End of First UL Leading 7-0.

Touchdown Ragin Cajuns as Levi Lewis runs 56 yards for the touchdown with 9:22 left in the second quarter. Score is now 14-0.

Appalachian State Cameron Peoples runs 43 yards and scores with just over two minutes left in the second quarter. UL leads 14-7.

HALFTIME: Ragin Cajuns go to the locker room leading 14-7.