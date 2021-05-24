Cajuns gear up for Sun Belt Tournament

The Ragin’ Cajuns go into the Sun Belt Tournament as the west division champs.

Catcher Drake Osborn was named Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year on Monday. Osborn, pitcher Connor Cooke, and designated hitter Ben Fitzgerald were selected to the conference First Team.

While all of that is nice, Coach Matt Deggs told me this afternoon it’s not what they set out for this season.

There is a lot more this team wants to accomplish, and it starts with the Sun Belt Tournament.

The Cajuns got the No. 1 seed in “Pool C” and will face Texas State on Wednesday. Louisiana will face App State on Thursday.

The four pool play champs will move on to bracket play.

Coach Deggs knows this will be a unique setup.

“At this time of year, the game that you’re in is the most important,” Deggs says. “This tournament kind of goes against that a little bit, but you’ve gotta stay in the moment this time of year and do whatever it takes to win that game. It’s all hands on deck and we’ll do whatever it takes to win each individual game. You know, we’ve had success winning leagues and winning tournaments and getting into regionals. This time of year has been very good to us. We gotta go out and perform and gotta play. We’re gonna have to take it to another level offensively, continue to do what we’re doing on the mound. Our bullpen has been great. We’ve gotten some good starts. I like the way our defense is playing. Everyone is gonna have new life. That’s the very very powerful thing.”