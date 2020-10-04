Cajuns game against Coastal Carolina moved up to Oct. 10th

(UL ATHLETICS) – Louisiana Football’s Sun Belt Conference game against Coastal Carolina will now be played on Saturday, Oct. 10, at Cajun Field. Kickoff has been scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on ESPN2.
Previously slated as The Annual Homecoming Game for the University, that distinction has been relocated to the Saturday, Nov. 7, game against Arkansas State at Cajun Field.
The week of Nov. 1-7 will now officially serve as Homecoming Week 2020, themed as “Timeless Traditions” and will feature a variety of activities and events. Stay tuned for more information from the University Program Council and Alumni Association as the week draws closer.
Louisiana’s original game date of Saturday, Oct. 17, vs. Coastal Carolina was moved up one week in order to minimize downtime for both football programs. The coronavirus pandemic has created unique scheduling situations in college athletics, and the Department of Athletics appreciates the flexibility and understanding of Ragin’ Cajuns fans during this time.
Louisiana and Coastal Carolina will be meeting for the third time in program history, with the visiting team winning the previous two meetings. Most recently, the Ragin’ Cajuns defeated the Chanticleers, 48-7, in Conway, S.C., on Nov. 7, 2019.
