Cajuns football welcomes in new recruits for summer camp

Louisiana Football is entering phase six of their eight-phase regimen.

Thirty-three new players will be a part of this summer workout. The Cajuns call it “The Regimen.”

They will train for four weeks, then take four or five days off and repeat that prior to training camp.

Head coach Billy Napier says the players must commit to this 2021 squad.

“This will be the first opportunity for our rookies and veterans to work together and really for this ’21 team to start shaping itself and coming together,” Napier says. “You know, who are we? What do we believe in? What do we have convictions about? I think we’ve gotta start with the intangible things and really control those. We’d like to think that we’re a little bit old school and blue collar here. We earn everything that we’ve gotten. That’ll continue to be that same way going forward.”