Cajuns football player removed from roster after arrest

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Senior tight end Alex Allen has been removed from the Ragin’ Cajuns online roster following his arrest last weekend.

According to Lafayette Police, Allen was arrested on second degree battery charges on December 21.

A report from ESPN 1420 states Allen was “involved in an altercation” with a 24-year-old male “at the corner of S. Buchanan and Congress Street.”

The same report also states that the 24-year-old male was transported to a local hospital, but “the extent of his injuries was not made public.”

The University released the following statement regarding the incident:

“First and foremost, the thoughts of the University community are with the injured student and his family. Out of respect for the legal process, the University will not comment on the circumstances that led to the student-athlete’s suspension.”

Allen appeared in two games for the Cajuns this season. He had one catch for no yards.