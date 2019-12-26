Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

Cajuns football player removed from roster after arrest

Cajun Nation

by: KLFY

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Senior tight end Alex Allen has been removed from the Ragin’ Cajuns online roster following his arrest last weekend.

According to Lafayette Police, Allen was arrested on second degree battery charges on December 21.

A report from ESPN 1420 states Allen was “involved in an altercation” with a 24-year-old male “at the corner of S. Buchanan and Congress Street.”

The same report also states that the 24-year-old male was transported to a local hospital, but “the extent of his injuries was not made public.”

The University released the following statement regarding the incident:

First and foremost, the thoughts of the University community are with the injured student and his family. Out of respect for the legal process, the University will not comment on the circumstances that led to the student-athlete’s suspension.”

Allen appeared in two games for the Cajuns this season. He had one catch for no yards.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
48°F Cloudy with showers. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
2 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Crowley

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
mph
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with showers at times. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
48°F Overcast with showers at times. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Opelousas

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
48°F Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
Wind
7 mph NE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
48°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

New Iberia

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
8 mph NNE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
61°F Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories