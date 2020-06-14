Cajuns focused on the basics during voluntary workouts

On Tuesday, the Ragin’ Cajun football team started voluntary workouts three months after holding just three spring practices.

Head coach Billy Napier told the media these four weeks of voluntary workouts are mainly focused on running and lifting with some simulated training catered to certain position groups.

The team isn’t allowed to do 7-on-7 drills, so Coach Napier believes now is the time for his squad to get back to peak physical condition.

“Our focus now is let’s get back to the basics,” Napier says. “Let’s get in great condition. Let’s get stronger. Some of the access from a strength and conditioning perspective has been very very limited for our players. You take three months off, although we had protocol in place, for these guys to remain active, they haven’t had the same access they would typically have.”